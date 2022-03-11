Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 13,700 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in GoPro were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GoPro by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,630,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,063 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,180 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth $7,496,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 2,254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 766,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 733,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth $4,007,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GoPro news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $50,149.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 409,672 shares of company stock worth $3,935,411. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GPRO opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.65. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.17.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $391.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.15 million. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPRO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoPro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

