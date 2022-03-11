Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 7,630 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 6,257,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,918,000 after acquiring an additional 41,367 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,543,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,189,000 after buying an additional 224,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 37,479 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 25,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $362,070.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 351,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,869 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:ALTG opened at $12.49 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.21 million, a PE ratio of -16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.80.
About Alta Equipment Group (Get Rating)
Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alta Equipment Group (ALTG)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.