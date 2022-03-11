Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 7,630 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 6,257,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,918,000 after acquiring an additional 41,367 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,543,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,189,000 after buying an additional 224,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 37,479 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 25,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $362,070.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 351,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,869 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alta Equipment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE:ALTG opened at $12.49 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.21 million, a PE ratio of -16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.80.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

