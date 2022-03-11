Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,954 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 773,343 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 366,074 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 303.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 208,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 843.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 97,838 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $7.03.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

