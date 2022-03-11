Two Sigma Investments LP Has $909,000 Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,673 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Financial Institutions by 396.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Financial Institutions by 1,683.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Financial Institutions by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Financial Institutions by 102,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Financial Institutions by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $31.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $33.78.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 36.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

