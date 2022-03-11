Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases New Position in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 270,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOTU stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $433.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -1.09. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $93.33.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 88.24% and a negative net margin of 47.02%. The firm had revenue of $173.03 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaotu Techedu has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

