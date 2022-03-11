Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.11% of Meridian Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $231,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 107,323.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth $342,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.75. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller acquired 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

