Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) shares rose 13.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.82. Approximately 728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 117,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

TYRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.08.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 125,000 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter worth $3,646,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter worth $2,199,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter worth $127,289,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter worth $10,994,000.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

