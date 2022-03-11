U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after buying an additional 2,630,503 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,132,000 after buying an additional 2,085,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,888,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,037,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,370,000 after purchasing an additional 931,276 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.32. The stock had a trading volume of 187,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,103,228. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average is $58.43.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

