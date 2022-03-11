UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 556,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,950 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $11,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 7.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 13.5% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 633,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after buying an additional 75,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 247.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 41,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.14.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.25%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

