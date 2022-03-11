UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $12,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chewy by 3,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Chewy by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Chewy by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,918.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.36.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,802,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,943 shares of company stock worth $9,433,212 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wedbush cut Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.05.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

