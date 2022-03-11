UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $10.91 Million Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $10,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THO. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Thor Industries stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.47 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.39. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,325 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

