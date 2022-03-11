UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $12.29 Million Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 692,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,739 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $12,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $187,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XHR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.53. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 23.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

