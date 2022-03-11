UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,148 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $11,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anaplan by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Anaplan by 2.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Anaplan by 12.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 1.84.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 74.99% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLAN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 36,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,672,854.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $460,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,724 shares of company stock worth $5,042,167. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

