UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 21,289 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 574,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,289 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mattel by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,473,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,468,000 after buying an additional 120,411 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.47. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.57.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

