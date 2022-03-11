UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 36,055 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,055 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $11,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at $3,063,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at $12,625,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 247.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 97,108 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 246.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 263,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 187,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

UNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

