UBS Group AG Acquires 42,818 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 315.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,818 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $117.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.40.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.45. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

