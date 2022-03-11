UBS Group AG Decreases Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

UBS Group AG cut its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,269 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,277 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $242,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $62.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.75 and a 200 day moving average of $61.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.68. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.31 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

About Texas Capital Bancshares (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.