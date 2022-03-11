UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,540 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $55.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.24. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

