UBS Group AG Sells 18,820 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 247,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,820 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after buying an additional 54,472 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 115,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000.

Shares of FAN opened at $19.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $23.08.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

