UBS Group Lowers Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Price Target to €96.00

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from €120.00 ($130.43) to €96.00 ($104.35) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Siltronic from €145.00 ($157.61) to €110.00 ($119.57) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Siltronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

OTCMKTS:SSLLF traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.80. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 322. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.26. Siltronic has a 12-month low of $103.80 and a 12-month high of $162.80.

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

