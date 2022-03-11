UGI (NYSE:UGI) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $46.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

UGI opened at $34.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. UGI has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average is $43.52.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UGI will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,163 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,644 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in UGI by 188.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 158,255 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in UGI by 26.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in UGI by 22.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UGI by 89.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,572,000 after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UGI by 159.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

