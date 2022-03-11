Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,167,000 after acquiring an additional 39,856 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,831,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $379.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.40. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.29 and a 1 year high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Barclays raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.61.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

