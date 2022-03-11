Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.82

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.82 and traded as high as C$27.00. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$26.95, with a volume of 49,663 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNS. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$27.50 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Uni-Select in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.71.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,069.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.88.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

