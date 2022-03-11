United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Natural Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.900-$4.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.90-$4.20 EPS.

UNFI traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.22. 75,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,107. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in United Natural Foods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.