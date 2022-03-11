United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Price Down 6.8% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) fell 6.8% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $35.75 and last traded at $36.98. 1,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 579,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.

The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

In related news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

About United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.