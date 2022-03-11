Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.660-$1.720 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 727,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 303,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 61,853 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 567,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,425 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 304,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 199,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

