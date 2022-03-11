Unity Software (NYSE:U) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on U. Barclays increased their price target on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.58.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $83.12 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.76 and a 200-day moving average of $132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.98 and a beta of 2.47.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 216,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.53, for a total value of $30,053,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,624 shares of company stock valued at $47,045,076 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 276.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

