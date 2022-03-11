Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UHS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 619.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,985,000 after purchasing an additional 770,198 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 87.1% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $200,637,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,489,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $482,890,000 after acquiring an additional 300,401 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,127,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,044,000 after acquiring an additional 156,442 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS stock opened at $150.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.77%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.58.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

