Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 528.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UHS. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.58.

UHS opened at $150.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.12. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.77%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

