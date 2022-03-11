Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) to report $76.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.20 million. Upland Software reported sales of $73.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year sales of $317.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $314.74 million to $320.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $333.70 million, with estimates ranging from $327.90 million to $337.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

UPLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 163,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,323. The company has a market capitalization of $525.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 71.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

