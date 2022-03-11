Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valhi had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.68%.

Shares of VHI stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.11. 111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,472. The company has a market cap of $738.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44. Valhi has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Valhi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VHI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Valhi by 1,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Valhi by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Valhi by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valhi by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

