Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $462,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $591,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $7,906,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 795.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 152,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 135,893 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLY stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

