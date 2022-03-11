Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Acquires 935 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 278.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 817.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the period. RiverTree Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 54,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

IVW traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.95. The stock had a trading volume of 255,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,342. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.18. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.84 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

