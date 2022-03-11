Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $880,000 Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GGG traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,086. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average of $74.91. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GGG. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

