Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,373 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up 4.4% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 454.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,731,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,207 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,498,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,280 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 881,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,415,000 after purchasing an additional 548,071 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2,994.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 381,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 369,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 824,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,654,000 after purchasing an additional 332,568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPIP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.24. The stock had a trading volume of 95,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,837. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $32.04.

