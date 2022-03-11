Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 28 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after buying an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,444,000 after buying an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,017,000 after buying an additional 223,811 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $424.98. 704,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,441,138. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $385.34 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

