Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 4,225 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.78. 67,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,188,131. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.16. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

