Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $39.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on VVV. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

VVV stock opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 146,008 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after buying an additional 38,096 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Valvoline by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 178,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 42,623 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

