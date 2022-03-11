Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $39.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on VVV. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.
VVV stock opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 146,008 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after buying an additional 38,096 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Valvoline by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 178,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 42,623 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Valvoline (Get Rating)
Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.
