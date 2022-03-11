Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Decreased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,998 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.73.

