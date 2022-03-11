Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.77 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $55.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.