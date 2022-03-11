Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by WealthNavi Inc.

WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,802,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687,784 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 12.5% of WealthNavi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $682,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $44.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

