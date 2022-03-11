Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $109.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.15. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

