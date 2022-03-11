Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $601,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 776.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 656,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,329,000 after purchasing an additional 581,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,142,000.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $186.89 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $176.31 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.12.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

