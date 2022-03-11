Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,707,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,414,000 after buying an additional 276,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,613,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,823,000 after buying an additional 169,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,702,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,512,000 after buying an additional 57,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 387,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,028,000 after buying an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

MGK stock opened at $215.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $199.91 and a 1 year high of $266.44.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.