Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Up 421.6% in February

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 421.6% from the February 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ VTHR opened at $192.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.25. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $179.02 and a 1 year high of $218.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.762 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 19,807.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 732,859 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,715,000 after acquiring an additional 102,147 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,501.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,872,000 after acquiring an additional 64,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverhawk Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000.

