Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Up 421.6% in February

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 421.6% from the February 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
NASDAQ VTHR opened at $192.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.25. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $179.02 and a 1 year high of $218.11.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.762 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (VTHR)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.