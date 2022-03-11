Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 8,863.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $236.08 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $222.50 and a 52-week high of $306.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

