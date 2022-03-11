Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Lifted by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after buying an additional 196,898 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $170.99 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $157.20 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.19.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

