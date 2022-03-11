Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Raised by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.9% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,391,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 308,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXUS stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,376,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,713. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.15 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average of $63.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.941 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.