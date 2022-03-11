Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.54

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.96 ($0.01). Vast Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.02 ($0.01), with a volume of 728,384 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Vast Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.28. The stock has a market cap of £4.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.98.

Vast Resources plc explores for and develops mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, diamond, copper, lead, molybdenum, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania and the Chiadzwa Community diamond concession situated in Zimbabwe.

