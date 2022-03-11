Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.570-$4.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.
Shares of VEC traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.09. 149,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,212. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79. The company has a market cap of $423.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.26. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.
About Vectrus (Get Rating)
Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vectrus (VEC)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.